LOOK | Robbery suspect wanted in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are trying to identify a suspect after a robbery in St. Catharines.

Last night, just before 8pm, police were called to an Avondale, in the area of Glenridge Avenue and Glen Morris Drive.

Investigation revealed that an employee was near the entrance of the store, when an unknown man walked into the store, assaulted the employee, then proceeded to grab the cash register and leave the store.

No weapons were used in the assault.

The victim suffered minor physical injuries.

The suspect is described as being white, with short dark hair wearing a bright blue hat, a navy blue bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 9495.