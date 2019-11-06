Looking at ways to ease Niagara residents into bi-weekly trash pickup next year

The Niagara Region is looking at ways to help residents ease into the switch of bi-weekly trash pick-up next year.

Yesterday, Niagara's public works committee discussed ways to help resident cope with the change including giving out more green bins, and recycling boxes for residents.

It was two weeks ago Regional Council voted on a plan to move garbage collection to bi-weekly, and recycling and green bins still being picked up weekly.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Regional Councillor Gary Zalepa says they are working on some options for parents who are dealing with diapers, and also for medical waste.

The change is expected to come into effect next fall.

On November 14th, staff will be presenting ways to ease residents into the change including the idea of subsidizing the cost of additional green and recycling bins.

The Region's goal is to divert organic and recycling materials from garbage bins into their proper place.