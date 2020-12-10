Looking for holiday lights? Welland's top 3 homes of Winter Lights Contest announced

Welland's top 3 homes with holiday lights have been announced.

The Mayor's Youth Advisory Council has selected first, second, and third place winners for the 2020 Welland Winter Lights Contest after judging 14 homes.

All nominees must have LED lighting on display and are judged on various factors that include originality, first impressions, creativity, and technology.

The self-guided tours brought more than 250 cars to the Market Square to participate in the 27 km Winter Lights self-guided tour that took approximately an hour to complete.

The Winter Lights Contest Winners for 2020 are as follows:

1st Prize 322 Classic Avenue

2nd Prize 80 Courtney Crescent

3rd Prize 169 Price Avenue

People's Choice Award 80 Courtney Crescent

Community Food Drives Grand prize Lindsay Weir