Looking for holiday lights? Welland's top 3 homes of Winter Lights Contest announced

welland lights

Welland's top 3 homes with holiday lights have been announced.

The Mayor's Youth Advisory Council has selected first, second, and third place winners for the 2020 Welland Winter Lights Contest after judging 14 homes.

All nominees must have LED lighting on display and are judged on various factors that include originality, first impressions, creativity, and technology. 

The self-guided tours brought more than 250 cars to the Market Square to participate in the 27 km Winter Lights self-guided tour that took approximately an hour to complete. 

The Winter Lights Contest Winners for 2020 are as follows:  

1st Prize                                                322 Classic Avenue

2nd Prize                                               80 Courtney Crescent

3rd Prize                                                169 Price Avenue

People's Choice Award                        80 Courtney Crescent

Community Food Drives Grand prize  Lindsay Weir


"This was our biggest and most impressive year yet," said Owen Gallagher, MYAC Chair. "It took us almost three hours to view all the homes that were entered. We were blown away by the quality of every entry, especially the homes that were participating for the first time. It wasn't easy to choose our favourites, but we were exceptionally impressed by 322 Classic Avenue and 80 Courtney Crescent. These homes not only featured beautiful lighting; they also had musical and visual components for families to enjoy from the safety of their vehicles."

 "I think the tour was more important than ever this year, in light of the pandemic," said Krista Bowie, Community Development & Volunteer Coordinator. "Spreading light and joy across our community with this drive-thru event was a top priority for everyone involved. From the homeowners, corporate and event sponsors, to the volunteers, we all recognize the importance of community celebration and giving."

