Looks like Liberals have reached deal with NDP to stay in power until 2025

A big deal appears to have been struck in Ottawa that would see the Liberal government remain in power until 2025, with the backing of the New Democrats on confidence votes.

Reports by the CBC suggest the tentative deal -- which still needs the approval of New Democrat MPs -- is what is known as a ``confidence and supply'' agreement and not a formal coalition.

The Conservatives were quick to push back on the news, with interim leader Candice Bergen issuing a statement complaining ``Canadians did not vote for an N-D-P government.