Looks like we won't have to worry about time-of-use electricity rates for the next while

It looks like we will continue to be able to run the dishwasher when we please for awhile longer.

Premier Doug Ford says he is not in favour of reverting back to time-of-use electricity rates when a 45-day order imposing the lowest rate expires next month.

The Ontario Energy Board announced yesterday it would revert to winter pricing for most customers on May 7th.

The OEB says it would still be less than usual summer pricing.

But Ford said today that he is not in favour of time-of-use, especially when many people are at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He says he'll be discussing a solution with key cabinet ministers with an announcement over the ``next little while.''