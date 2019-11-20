Loose tires create problems for drivers on the 407
A timely reminder to tighten those lug nuts.
Charges have been laid against a delivery truck company who lost a set of wheels on the 407 in Toronto yesterday morning, hitting another car
A 22 year old Bradford driver is also facing charges after the left front wheel left an SUV on the northbound 400 near the 407.
OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt says it typically happens in fall and winter when drivers are switching out their tires for the season.
Fortunately no one was seriously injured in yesterday's incidents.
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.