Loose tires create problems for drivers on the 407



A timely reminder to tighten those lug nuts.

Charges have been laid against a delivery truck company who lost a set of wheels on the 407 in Toronto yesterday morning, hitting another car

A 22 year old Bradford driver is also facing charges after the left front wheel left an SUV on the northbound 400 near the 407.

OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt says it typically happens in fall and winter when drivers are switching out their tires for the season.

Fortunately no one was seriously injured in yesterday's incidents.