Lord Mayor of Niagara-on-the-Lake asking locals not to react or film protesters Sunday

The Lord Mayor of Niagara-on-the-Lake is asking local residents not to react or film protesters who are set to converge on the town this weekend.

Betty Disero tells CKTB she has been in communication with police about the Sunday afternoon protest planned at Simcoe Park by animal rights activists who are upset with a group of pro-horse and buggy people.

The issue stems from the death of a Burlington protestor, Regan Russell, who was killed in June by a transport truck while protesting outside a pig slaughter house.

Some members of Niagara's pro-horse carriage group went to the slaughter house with signs suggesting Russell committed suicide.

A video then appeared online this week asking for protestors to gather in Niagara-on-the-Lake this weekend to call attention to the death of Russell and the actions of the pro-horse group.

Disero says she's hoping protesters will remain in the park area so streets will not have to be closed.

She says the relationship between the two groups has soured and there's really no chance of the two seeing eye-to-eye.

Disero says police have requested council members stay away from the protest so they don't 'inflame' the situation.

She is hoping the protest is peaceful and no one gets hurt.

Niagara Police are aware of the video and the planned protest.