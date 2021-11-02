Lots of smiles and some records broken as Niagara's Tim Hortons stores present Smile Cookie cheques

Some local charities and organizations have a lot to smile about as the total funds raised through Tim Horton's Smile Cookie campaign are announced.

Timmy's stores in Niagara Falls sold a record breaking 55,713 cookies, bringing in $27,856.50 for both Women's Place of South Niagara and Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Niagara.

Meanwhile teams in Lincoln, Grimsby, and West Lincoln also broke a Smile Cookie record by raising $41,805.90 for the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Stores in St. Catharines and Thorold also announced a record donation of $77,452.46 raised for the Niagara Children's Centre and Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Niagara.

Hospice Niagara is celebrating the $64,105.30 raised by the Tim Hortons stores in Welland, Fort Erie, Crystal Beach, and Stevensville.

And representatives for the Fonthill stores presented Wellspring Niagara with a cheque for $15,670.91

Some local stores also raised money for Food Banks of Canada and the Port Colborne Air Cadets.

The annual Smile Cookie campaign raises money for local causes by selling the sweet treats. This year the campaign ran from September 16th - 22.