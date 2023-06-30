Lottery kiosks and construction site bathrooms: new Ontario regulations kick in

From self-serve lottery terminals verifying ticket buyers' ages to allowing pharmacists to administer certain injections to requiring women-only bathrooms on construction sites, a wide range of new provincial rules and regulations comes into effect Saturday.

The changes include a recently announced step aimed at cottage country, with a ban on provincial waterways on floating accommodations, such as rafts and barges that have buildings or structures for people to stay in overnight.

Ontario is rolling out self-serve lottery ticket terminals, and a regulation change will allow the machines to verify the customer is at least 18 years old, so staff don't have to individually check IDs.

A number of regulatory health changes include allowing registered practical nurses to perform more procedures, for example those relating to wound care, and allowing pharmacists to administer certain medications and substances via injection or inhalation.

A set of labour changes in a law from Minister Monte McNaughton will require a separate washroom for women on larger construction sites and strengthen hygiene requirements on job sites.

Some changes not coming into effect Saturday are increases for driver and vehicle fees such as driver's licences and tests that had been set to go up July 1.