Lottery luck for Vineland man once again

A Vineland man has an extra $250,000 after picking up a lotto ticket.

Matthew Mclellan won the top prize in the INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE, but it's not the first time he has had lotto luck.

Mclellan won $100,000 on an INSTANT CROSSWORD ticket four years ago.

The father and grandfather, says he noticed three tickets at the store that caught his eye.

"I went back the next day and they were still there - so I purchased them. I thought one of them has to be lucky!"

Matthew says he checked his ticket using the OLG Lottery App and immediately took a screenshot of his win to send to his wife. "I was shocked!"

Matthew will put his windfall towards renovations and savings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Buzby's Variety on Orchard Avenue in Vineland.

