Lottery ticket worth $42M sold in Niagara

A lottery ticket worth $42M has been sold in Niagara.

The OLG says the winning ticket for the Wednesday, June 14, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Draw jackpot was sold somewhere in Niagara Falls.

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is Saturday June 17th with the Gold Ball Draw offering a $10 million jackpot and the Classic Draw offering a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw.