Someone in Niagara could be holding on to a lottery ticket worth $6 million dollars.

OLG representatives say the winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 6/49 draw was bought in Niagara and two other tickets bought in the region have won $10,000 guaranteed prizes.

There are also guaranteed prize winners in Simcoe County, Barrie, Toronto, Kitchener, Greater Sudbury, and Huron County.