Lowe's closing 34 under performing stores in Canada

Lowe's Chief Executive Marvin Ellison says they think the restructuring actions announced today are going to put the company in a position for long-term growth.

The home improvement retailer is closing 34 underperforming stores across six provinces in January and February.

The stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe's and two Reno-Depots, with more than a third of the closures in Quebec.

Here in Ontario, 9 stores are affected, five of those in the GTA.

The Niagara Falls Lowes is not impacted by the move.

It's no known how many employees will be affected.