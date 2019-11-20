Lowe's closing 34 under performing stores in Canada
Lowe's Chief Executive Marvin Ellison says they think the restructuring actions announced today are going to put the company in a position for long-term growth.
The home improvement retailer is closing 34 underperforming stores across six provinces in January and February.
The stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe's and two Reno-Depots, with more than a third of the closures in Quebec.
Here in Ontario, 9 stores are affected, five of those in the GTA.
The Niagara Falls Lowes is not impacted by the move.
It's no known how many employees will be affected.
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.