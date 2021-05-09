Lower case numbers reported in Niagara this weekend with less than 100 cases per day

Less than 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Niagara on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, 77 new infections and one death were announced.

On Sunday, 95 new cases were announced.

If you compare the numbers to last weekend, we are down 40 cases.

There are just under 2000 active cases in the region.

Over 199,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, bring the number of residents in Niagara with a first dose to 39%.

59 people are in hospital being treated for the virus, 22 are in the ICU.