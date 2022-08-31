LTC bill set to pass, hospital patients who refuse to move won't pay $1,800/day: Ford

Legislation is set to pass in Ontario today that would force hospital patients awaiting long-term care to nursing homes not of their choosing on a temporary basis.

But Premier Doug Ford says patients who refuse to move will not be charged an uninsured rate of $1,800 per day.

The province has pushed through Bill 7 quickly as part of its efforts to deal with an ongoing health-care crisis, moving earlier this week to bypass public hearings on the legislation.

Emergency departments have been closed for hours or days at a time in recent months, largely due to a nursing shortage.

The province believes sending patients who need an ``alternate level of care'' to long-term care homes will help ease the burden on hospitals.

Hospitals can already charge these patients a co-pay of $62 per day, which advocates say is roughly what they would be paying in long-term care.