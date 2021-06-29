Lynn Guerriero is officially Niagara Health's new President and CEO

Lynn Guerriero is Niagara Health's new President and CEO on a permanent basis.

Guerriero joined Niagara Health as President in February 2020, just three weeks prior to the global pandemic being declared, and took over the role of Interim CEO earlier this year.

“Lynn is well known for her authentic leadership style, her ability to build strong relationships and her commitment to a positive workplace culture,” says Bunny Alexander, Chair of the Board of Niagara Health. “She has a deep understanding of how a more integrated healthcare system benefits patient care.”

“Lynn quickly earned the trust of Niagara Health, our patients and families, the community and our partners amid an unprecedented healthcare crisis,” says Bunny. “Our Board looks forward to supporting Lynn and the Niagara Health team and to working more closely with partners to meet the growing and changing needs of our patients, families and the community.”

“It is an honour to serve Niagara Health as President and CEO at such an important time,” says Lynn. “I am so proud of the team’s unwavering commitment and professionalism to deliver safe, compassionate care to our patients and families. I know how difficult the last year has been for everyone at the hospital and in the community. As we transition out of the pandemic, I’m looking forward to supporting our team’s wellness and building on our partnerships and innovation to transform the healthcare system.”