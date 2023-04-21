Lyrid meteor shower may be visible this weekend

This weekend we may get a glimpse of one of the oldest known meteor showers.

The Lyrid meteor shower will be visible this weekend if the skies are clear.

The Backyard astronomer Gary Boyle says the Lyrids are known for fast and bright meteors and we could see roughly 18 meteors an hour travelling up to 47 kilometres per second.

Boyle adds that the Lyrids have been observed for 2,700 years with the first recorded sighting dating back to 687 BC by the Chinese.

