M-P's on Parliament Hill ditching dress shoes for sneakers

More and more M-Ps on Parliament Hill are ditching their heels and dress shoes for sneakers.



Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is one of them.



He says he started wearing sneakers to the Hill during the COVID-19 pandemic because they were more comfortable, and decided to stick with them.



Elizabeth Semmelhack is the director and senior curator of the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto, and she says it's more common to see sneakers in the workplace following the commodification of sneaker culture.



She also explains how wearing sneakers is more about breaking tradition than perpetuating it.



Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman says she's always worn sneakers to work, and that includes the House of Commons.



She says there's a new kind of politician, and they wear sneakers.