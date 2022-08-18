Mac and cheese lemonade, ketchup ice cream among new wacky foods as CNE returns

After a two-year hiatus, the Canadian National Exhibition is returning to Toronto, along with its unique and sometimes controversial foods available at the 18-day fair.



Vendors working to bounce back from the financial setbacks brought by the COVID-19 pandemic will be offering such ``delicacies'' as edible ``slime,'' mac-and-cheese lemonade, squid-ink Korean corndogs and ketchup and mustard ice cream.



Along with the typical carnival foods, such as hotdogs and poutine, vendors will be offering more than 25 new fun, fried and far-out foods, including Tabasco-topped ice cream and Flamin' Hot Cheetos burgers.



There will also be a Celtic food truck festival, as well as other global fare and vegan options.



The C-N-E itself also lost out on more than 70-million-dollars in revenue and took a hit of more than eight-million-dollars after its 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled.



This year's event starts on Friday and continues through September 5th.