Macy's Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has returned in full, after being crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year.
The lineup of balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns, performers and Santa Claus again wended though 2.5 miles of Manhattan streets Thursday.
Participants were confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
Spectators were shut out in 2020 but are lining the route again this time.
The Thanksgiving parade is the latest U.S. holiday event to make a comeback amid the ongoing pandemic.
Still, some safety measures continue. Parade staffers and volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19, and most must wear masks.
-
