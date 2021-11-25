Macy's Thanksgiving Parade to take place this morning

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place this morning in New York City.

The 95th annual parade returns to form after bowing to pandemic restrictions last year.

Will Coss is the executive producer, he says they're confident of their security preparations over the four-kilometre parade route.

3.5 million spectators are expected to line the streets.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. ET and runs until 12 p.m. ET.

You can watch it live on Youtube.