MADD Canada calls on Ford government to review new plates

Officials with MADD Canada are joining the growing chorus of voices in opposition to Ontario's new licence plates.

Representatives with Mothers Against Drunk Driving have put out a statement calling problems with the plates' night-time visibility 'a very serious concern.'

Officials point out the ability to read licence plates is crucial when people call in to report suspected impaired driving.

MADD Canada is asking the Ford government to review the visibility of the new plates.

Government officials say the new plates were tested for readability.

This comes as Consumer Minister Lisa Thompson says the government is, "looking forward to having Ontarians embrace the plates because the tests have shown they work."