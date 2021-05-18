Made-in Canada vaccine could be ready for review this summer

A made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for Health Canada to review this summer.



Medicago says its vaccine is showing promising antibody results in a Phase 2 trial.



A Phase 3 trial with 30,000 volunteers is already underway in Canada, the US and Britain, and is expanding to Brazil this week.



Since most Canadians will be vaccinated by the summer, Medicago is in talks with the federal government to see if its vaccine could be used on a mix-and-match basis for booster shots