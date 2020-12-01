Maintenance of provincial COVID-19 case management system causes reporting delay in Niagara

There may be a bit of an abnormality in today's Niagara Public Health COVID-19 update.

Public Health warns yesterday's case count was lower due to a reporting delay caused by scheduled maintenance of the Ontario case management system.

Any delayed cases will appear in today's numbers.

Niagara Public Health announced 14 new cases of the virus yesterday including one new death.

In all, 84 deaths in Niagara have been linked to COVID-19.