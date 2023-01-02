Major border bridge delays in Niagara heading into the U.S.

There are major delays at Niagara's border bridges heading into the U.S.

Cars waiting to get into the states at the Queenston Lewiston Bridge are waiting over three hours to cross.

Delays at the Rainbow Bridge have now reached over two hours, and at Fort Erie's Peace Bridge traffic is waiting an hour.

Truck traffic is really backed up at the Peace Bridge where drivers are waiting over two hours, while truck traffic at the Queenston Lewiston is waiting 30 min to enter the U.S.

There are minimal to no delays heading into Canada.

It's not clear what's causing the delays. The Bills are playing tonight, but the game is in Cincinnati. The Sabres are on the road as well.