Major bust in Niagara uncovers $430,000 in drugs and 12 guns
A major drug bust in Niagara has uncovered half a million dollars worth of drugs and 12 guns.
Last week, Niagara Police executed 10 search warrants in St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, and Welland following an investigation that launched in the fall of 2019.
During the searches, officers located and seized over 2500 grams of cocaine, 498 grams of fentanyl in pill form, 8 pounds of marijuana and approximately $18,000.00 in currency.
Police also located and seized 12 firearms and a stun gun.
The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $430,000.
11 people have been arrested and are facing charges.
Click here to see a list of names and charges.
-
5PM MAR 10TH
The Late Round Table
SEAN VANDER KLIS (Co-Host of One Dish One Mic Podcast on CKTB Sundays at 10 am/Indigenous Activist)
SUE-ANN STAFF (Owner/Winemaker Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery)
-
4PM MAR 10TH
Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati on the garbage compromise
-
3PM MAR 10TH
Amy Reichelt, BrainsCAN Postdoctoral Fellow at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry
Michael Naraine, on the evolving response from sports leagues