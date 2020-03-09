Major bust in Niagara uncovers $430,000 in drugs and 12 guns

A major drug bust in Niagara has uncovered half a million dollars worth of drugs and 12 guns.

Last week, Niagara Police executed 10 search warrants in St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, and Welland following an investigation that launched in the fall of 2019.

During the searches, officers located and seized over 2500 grams of cocaine, 498 grams of fentanyl in pill form, 8 pounds of marijuana and approximately $18,000.00 in currency.

Police also located and seized 12 firearms and a stun gun.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $430,000.

11 people have been arrested and are facing charges.

