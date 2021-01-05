Major crash in Toronto this morning to impact rush hour

OPP are reporting a major crash in Toronto early this morning that will likely see a major disruption to the morning rush hour.

The crash between two transport trucks has shut down the Highway 401 eastbound express lanes between Highway 400 to approaching Yonge.

One driver has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says one of the trucks was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the highway when the collision happened.

The driver was trapped inside but emergency crews were able to free him, before he was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

