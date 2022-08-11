iHeartRadio
Major power outage hits downtown Toronto

Toronto police say a power outage is affecting the city's downtown core.
     
Hydro One says they are investigating.
    
Many office buildings in Toronto's financial district and Toronto Metropolitan University's campus have lost power, and many traffic lights are out.
    
 Police say the cause of the outage is currently unknown.
     
Hydro One says the outage is related to the transmission system, and more updates will be made available.

 

