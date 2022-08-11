Major power outage hits downtown Toronto
Toronto police say a power outage is affecting the city's downtown core.
Hydro One says they are investigating.
Many office buildings in Toronto's financial district and Toronto Metropolitan University's campus have lost power, and many traffic lights are out.
Police say the cause of the outage is currently unknown.
Hydro One says the outage is related to the transmission system, and more updates will be made available.
CKTB AM Roundtable - August 11th, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by Ted Mouradian, President of the 2% factor, and Brandon Currie, Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Planner at C.R. Smith Financial
