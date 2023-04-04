Major rat issue at official residence of Canada's Prime Minister
The official residence of Canada's Prime Minister has long been in need of repairs, but it's also dealing with a gnawing problem -- rats.
Documents from the National Capital Commission say the rodent infestation at 24 Sussex Drive is so severe that the walls, attic and basement are filled with carcasses and excrement.
The organization says the rodent problem cannot be addressed until issues with the building's exterior walls, foundation, roof and windows are fixed.