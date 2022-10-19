Major recall of dry shampoo across Canada due to cancer causing chemical 'Immediately stop using'

There has been a major recall in Canada of dry shampoo hair products.

Health Canada says the recall is due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

The recall impacts Bed Head TIGI, Dove and Tresemmé dry shampoo products sold over the last two years.

"Immediately stop using the recalled product and dispose of it in accordance with the instructions for disposal on the packaging."

1.5 million of the recalled products were sold in Canada over the last two years.

Consumers are being asked to contact the company for reimbursement.

Click here for a full list of impacted products.