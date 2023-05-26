Major road closure in Hamilton this weekend as crews repair Lincoln Alexander Parkway

There is a major road closure in Hamilton this weekend.

The Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway is fully closed until early Monday for maintenance work.

The eastbound lanes are closed from Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp.

At 10 a.m. the westbound lanes will close from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Road.

Crews are working on resurfacing and repairs, bridge and signage repairs and pavement markings.

Work is expected to wrap up early Monday with the road opening up by 4 a.m.

The city of Hamilton says they will post updates on their website and social media.