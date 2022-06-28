Major sponsor of Hockey Canada pauses it's sponsorship

Scotiabank says it's pausing its sponsorship of Hockey Canada until it's confident the right steps are taken to improve the sport's culture.



It comes after the federal government froze public funding to the organization last week in response to its handling of an alleged sexual assault.



Hockey Canada quietly settled a lawsuit last month after a woman claimed she was assaulted by members of the country's 2018 gold-medal-winning world junior hockey team.



None of the allegations has been proven in court.