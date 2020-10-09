Major wine event postponed until 2022

Brock University is announcing the Triggs International Premium Vinifera Lecture Series scheduled for this coming August has been postponed.

The series is held in vineyards in Niagara and BC and brings hundreds of industry professionals together, but due to the ongoing pandemic officials decided postpone the event.

Organizers from Brock University's Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute hope to hold the event August 2022.

Meanwhile the oenology keynote speaker has been chosen for Brock University's upcoming International Cool Climate Wine Symposium.

German wine professor Monika Christmann will be featured during the event from July 25th - 29th.

Christmann says "I feel very honoured to be invited as a keynote speaker to this upcoming ICCWS. Around the world we are all experiencing dramatic situations due to climate change. So, it is of greatest importance to share our knowledge within the vitivinicultural sector to minimize problems and ensure a good future."

The symposium features keynotes, seminars, master classes, and workshops.