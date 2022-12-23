Blizzard warning in both North and South Niagara as power outages continue

A major winter storm continues to hammer the Niagara Region with a blizzard warning issued for both north and south Niagara.

Wind gusts up to 120 km/h are expected as the blowing snow creates white out conditions.

Power outages and blizzard conditions have been an issue since this morning.

Canadian Niagara Power is reporting major outages in Fort Erie and Port Colborne for some 3300 homes with the estimated time of restoration remains unknown.

Some residents in the area have been without power since 8:30 a.m. this morning.

NPEI is reporting a power outage in West Lincoln impacting roughly 3000 homes.

Hydro One is reporting small outages in Thorold, Fenwick and Wainfleet.

Welland Hydro is reporting a power outage affecting approximately 200 customers.

South Niagara remains under a blizzard warning, while the rest of Niagara is under a Winter Storm Warning.

Zero visibility now that the lake effect has formed #blizzard_niagara #upper_niagara #ShareYourWeather #ONStorm #4warnweather pic.twitter.com/HaMwkHQi35

— Denis Kreze (@fishinniagara) December 23, 2022

The Niagara Bridge Commission closed all US bound border crosssings as a precaution.

Snow will end tomorrow morning, with up 30 centimetres expected for South Niagara - Fort Erie may get more- while North Niagara will get half that amount.

For the time being Officials are asking residents to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.