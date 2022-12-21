Major winter storm still on track to make major impact in Niagara

Environment Canada is calling on people to adjust their travel plans as a significant winter storm approaches.

The system is expected to begin with mild temperatures and rain through the late part of the day tomorrow.

Friday as the temperatures drop quickly there is a risk of a flash freeze in some areas

The colder weather will be ushered in with potentially damaging winds and snow that may be heavy at times.

The winds could reach 120 km/h along the shores of Lake Erie, but even up into St. Catharines those gusts could push 100 km/hr.

The wind and lake effect snow could create blizzard conditions at times.

Snowfall totals could vary depending on the wind direction as some areas around Fort Erie could see 40-50 cm by Christmas Day while the northern part of the region could see just 10 cm.

Officials continue to urge people with travel plans to alter them as conditions could become dangerous.