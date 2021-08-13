Majority of COVID-19 patients in Ontario considered to be not fully vaccinated
Ontario is reporting more than 200 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario's hospitals.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 123 patients are being treated in the hospital, but outside of the ICU. Of the 123 people, 114 are not fully vaccinated, or their vaccination status is unknown. Elliott says only nine people in this group have reported they are fully vaccinated.
Today's provincial update shows 111 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the ICU. Unvaccinated people account for 52 of the ICU cases, partially vaccinated people make up another 5, and 3 fully vaccinated people are being treated in the ICU. The vaccination status of the remaining people is unknown.
Provincial health officials are reporting 510 new COVID-19 cases today, with approximately 72 percent of the new cases attributed to unvaccinated people.
The positivity rate has inched down slightly from 2.1 percent yesterday to 2 percent today.
