Make three-digit suicide prevention hotline accessible, CRTC told in consultations

A consultation by the C-R-T-C has been told that a three-digit suicide prevention hotline should be accessible to people who are deaf or living with other disabilities.



Responses to a consultation by the telecommunications regulator show widespread public support for a 9-8-8 hotline, which was voted for by M-Ps from all parties in December of 2020.



Two Conservative M-Ps are warning that continuing delays to introduction of the hotline could be costing Canadian lives.



Tory M-Ps Todd Doherty and Mike Lake are increasing pressure on the federal ministers for health and mental health and addictions to speed up its introduction as about 11 Canadians die by suicide every day.



Doherty, who lost one of his closest childhood friends to suicide at 14, says he is astounded'' the line backed by the entire House of Commons is taking so long to introduce.

For immediate help in the Niagara Region the Distress Centre has the follwoign 24 hour crisis lines:

• St. Catharines, Niagara Falls And Area – 905-688-3711

• Port Colborne, Wainfleet and Area – 905-734-1212

• Fort Erie and Area – 905-382-0689

• Grimsby, West Lincoln – 905-563-6674