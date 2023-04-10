Malcolmson Eco-Park closed tomorrow for controlled burn

A controlled burn will be held at a St. Catharines park tomorrow.

The City of St. Catharines and the Friends of Malcolmson Eco-Park are planning to hold their semi-annual controlled burn tomorrow for four to six hours.

St. Catharines Fire Services has approved the burn.

The park will be closed for about six hours for the duration of the initiative, and access to the parking lot will be blocked.

Officials say the purpose of the burn is to promote the growth of grasses that naturally belong by adding much-needed nutrients from the ash.

"It will also reduce invasive species which tend to shade out native plants in the prairie grassland area of the park."

Anyone with property surrounding the park, including schools, should keep windows, doors and chimney flues closed as a precaution. Individuals with a sensitivity to smoke should plan to stay indoors.