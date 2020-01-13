Mama Duck to return to Toronto waterfront
To mark National Rubber Ducky Day, the Redpath Waterfront Festival in Toronto is bringing back the world's largest rubber duck.
Mama Duck, who is six stories tall and weighs 30,000 pounds, will help mark the festival's 10th anniversary from June 19th to the 21st.
Festival Chair Kevin Currie says “In a decade of programming the Redpath Waterfront Festival there has been no single attraction outside of the Tall Ships that has generated more attention or generated such strong visitor numbers.”
Mama Duck helped attract over 750,000 visitors to the festival in 2017.
Teacher-Government Contract Talks Update/Teachers Escalate Job Action
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Local President Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario Jada Nicklefork regarding escalating job action at Niagara schools and an update on contract talks between teachers and Ontario government
Dave Bylsma Out As NPCA Chair, Hamilton's Brenda Johnson New Chair of NPCA
Matt Holmes Speaks with Diane Archer and Shannon Duggan from For Our Kids Niagara regarding NPCA choosing Brenda Johnson as new chair, current chair Dave Bylsma out as chair
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek