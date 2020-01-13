Mama Duck to return to Toronto waterfront

To mark National Rubber Ducky Day, the Redpath Waterfront Festival in Toronto is bringing back the world's largest rubber duck.

Mama Duck, who is six stories tall and weighs 30,000 pounds, will help mark the festival's 10th anniversary from June 19th to the 21st.

Festival Chair Kevin Currie says “In a decade of programming the Redpath Waterfront Festival there has been no single attraction outside of the Tall Ships that has generated more attention or generated such strong visitor numbers.”

Mama Duck helped attract over 750,000 visitors to the festival in 2017.