Mamma Mia! Port Colborne Operatic Society stages Seaway Mall flash mob
The Seaway Mall in Welland was once again the site of a surprise musical performance.
The Port Colborne Operatic Society staged a flash mob on Saturday to the tune of the hit musical Mamma Mia.
They sang and danced to the show's title song, Dancing Queen, and Waterloo.
The performance comes as the society is getting ready to perform the show featuring the music of Abba from February 22nd to March 8th.
So far the Mamma Mia flash mob video has over 7,000 views on Facebook.
The mall has hosted other viral flash mob sensations, including Chorus Niagara's wildly successful food court rendition of Hallelujah in 2010.
Teacher-Government Contract Talks Update/Teachers Escalate Job Action
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Local President Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario Jada Nicklefork regarding escalating job action at Niagara schools and an update on contract talks between teachers and Ontario government
Dave Bylsma Out As NPCA Chair, Hamilton's Brenda Johnson New Chair of NPCA
Matt Holmes Speaks with Diane Archer and Shannon Duggan from For Our Kids Niagara regarding NPCA choosing Brenda Johnson as new chair, current chair Dave Bylsma out as chair
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek