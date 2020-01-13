Mamma Mia! Port Colborne Operatic Society stages Seaway Mall flash mob

The Seaway Mall in Welland was once again the site of a surprise musical performance.

The Port Colborne Operatic Society staged a flash mob on Saturday to the tune of the hit musical Mamma Mia.

They sang and danced to the show's title song, Dancing Queen, and Waterloo.

The performance comes as the society is getting ready to perform the show featuring the music of Abba from February 22nd to March 8th.

So far the Mamma Mia flash mob video has over 7,000 views on Facebook.

The mall has hosted other viral flash mob sensations, including Chorus Niagara's wildly successful food court rendition of Hallelujah in 2010.

