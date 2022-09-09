Man, 22, charged in suspected hate crime in Hamilton

A 22-year-old man has been in what police are investigating as a hate crime in Hamilton.

Police allege the suspect broke into a home in the early hours of Tuesday morning and was targeting members of the Jewish community.

They say the man has been charged with breaking and entering and disobeying a court order.

Police say their hate crime unit is investigating.

The police service also says it is working with the victims, the Jewish Federation of Hamilton and community members to ensure their safety.

