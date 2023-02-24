iHeartRadio
Man accused in Quebec daycare bus crash is fit to stand trial


The Quebec man accused of killing two young children when the city bus he was driving slammed into a Montreal-area daycare has been judged fit to stand trial.

Pierre Ny St-Amand made an appearance today in a courtroom in Laval, Que., where his lawyer said that a psychiatric evaluation requested last week found the accused mentally able to participate in the criminal case.

Defence lawyer Julien Lesperance Hudon today requested an evaluation of his client's criminal responsibility -  whether the accused was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the alleged crime. That request was accepted by the judge.

The 51-year-old driver with the Laval transit corporation was arrested Feb. 8 after a bus he was driving crashed into the front of a daycare in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood, killing two four-year-olds and injuring six other children.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The evaluation will take place at a Montreal psychiatric hospital, and the case will return before a judge on March 28.

