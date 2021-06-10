Man accused of deliberately killing four people in London to appear in court today
The man accused of deliberately killing four members of a family in London, Ontario will be in court today.
The twenty-year old man is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in what investigators believe was a targeted attack fuelled by hatred against Muslim people.
A nine-year old boy is still recovering after the attack that killed both his parents, his sister, and his grandmother.
Vigils continue across the country as people mourn the loss of the community-minded family and question the act of senseless violence.
