Man accused of driving pick up truck into Rideau Hall gate with guns facing 22 charges
A man who allegedly drove a pickup truck through the gates of Rideau Hall in Ottawa now faces charges, but police are still not saying anything about his motive.
He is identified as 46-year-old Corey Hurren, a member of the military reserves.
He was arrested by RCMP not far from the front door of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's current residence.
Trudeau was not there when the alleged incident occurred on Thursday morning.
The R-C-M-P say Hurren had several weapons on him, including at least one gun.
He faces 22 charges, including one for uttering threats.
The rest are weapons charges.
He appears in court again July 17th and will remain in custody.
-
FOOD THERAPY - July 4thHerbalist + Holistic Nutritionist, April Cockshutt joins host Lynn Ogryzlo to talk about healing and culinary herbs.
-
Dr. Zain Chagla - St. Joseph's HealthcareMatt talks to infectious disease physician Dr. Zain Chagla, about mandatory masks and the path to a vaccine for Covid-19.
-
Bill Steele - Mayor of Port ColborneMatt talks to Mayor Steele about the region holding a special meeting this Wednesday to discuss if masks should be mandatory in Niagara. As well as a look at how the beaches in Port Colborne have adapted during these times.