Man accused of murder and attempted murder in London attack back in court today

CKTB News- Court

The 20-year-old man accused of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the deaths of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, is due in court today.
    
Police allege the suspect deliberately drove into the family as they were out for a walk on June 6th.
    
The weekend funeral service held outdoors for the family brought mourners from across the city and beyond to the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario.

