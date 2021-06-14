Man accused of murder and attempted murder in London attack back in court today
The 20-year-old man accused of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the deaths of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, is due in court today.
Police allege the suspect deliberately drove into the family as they were out for a walk on June 6th.
The weekend funeral service held outdoors for the family brought mourners from across the city and beyond to the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario.
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: June 14Infection rates have flattened. Section 22 and social gathering caps. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
Manhattan Bar and Grill on Vine St. on their first weekend back – STEP 1Tim talks to Wayne Kretz manager at Manhattan Bar and Grill on their first weekend back.
-
ROUNDTABLE Mishka Balsom and Brandon CurrieROUNDTABLE Mishka Balsom and Brandon Currie