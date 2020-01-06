Man accused of throwing feces being treated for mental health issues: Lawyer
The lawyer representing a man accused of throwing feces on five people in Toronto says his client is being treated for mental health issues.
Defence lawyer Jordan Weisz says Samuel Opoku has not missed an appointment with doctors or social workers and is -- quote -- ``doing great.''
Opoku was released on bail last month after being charged with five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief in relation to incidents that took place in late November.
The alleged attacks played out at two university campus libraries and a downtown sidewalk.
-
Update on Niagara's Labour Force Numbers
Shelby Knox Speaks with Operations and Research Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board Adam Durrant regarding Niagara's job/labour force numbers
-
Heavy Rain Storm Heading Niagara's Way This Weekend
Shelby Knox Speaks with Meteorologist with The Weather Network Doug Gillham regarding this weekend's pending heavy rainstorm in Niagara
-
Reports that the Ukrainian jet that crashed in Tehran may have been shot down by Iran.
