Man accused of throwing feces being treated for mental health issues: Lawyer

The lawyer representing a man accused of throwing feces on five people in Toronto says his client is being treated for mental health issues.

Defence lawyer Jordan Weisz says Samuel Opoku has not missed an appointment with doctors or social workers and is -- quote -- ``doing great.''

Opoku was released on bail last month after being charged with five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief in relation to incidents that took place in late November.

The alleged attacks played out at two university campus libraries and a downtown sidewalk.

