Man and woman arrested after 24 yr old robbed at Niagara Falls motel

A man and a woman have been arrested after a robbery in Niagara Falls.

Police were called to a motel on Main Street near Allendale Avenue yesterday where a 27 year old woman and 24 year old man were staying.

The man says he left the room to go for a walk, and when he tried to get back in, the door wouldn't open.

Motel management let him in, but that's when an unknown male suspect came out of the room with a knife threatening the man.

The victim was able to get away, and he locked himself in the bathroom and contacted police.

While the victim was in the bathroom, the suspect allegedly stole multiple items from the victim then fled the area with the woman prior to police arrival.

Officers searched the area and were able to locate both parties who were still in the immediate area and placed them under arrest.

Officers found drugs on the suspect including 8.8 grams of fentanyl, 3.4 grams of crystal meth, and 2 Percocet’s.

36 yr old Peter Blaker of Niagara Falls, was arrested and charged with Uttering Threats, Robbery, and Possession of a schedule I substance of trafficking.

A bail hearing is scheduled for today.

27 yr old Kayla Wade of Thorold was arrested and charged with Robbery.

She was released with a future court date.