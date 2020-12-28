Man and woman arrested after porch theft in Niagara Falls

Two suspected porch pirates were arrested by Niagara police the day before Christmas.

Police say officers were waved down by a member of the public who witnessed the theft of a package from a house on Portage Road.

Officers searched the area and located the suspects nearby.

They were found in possession of about $60.00 in Star Wars toys.

Thirty-five-year-old John Dennis McFaul of Niagara Falls is charged with possession of stolen property and possession of cocaine.

Michelle Amber Zappavigna, 36, also of Niagara Falls is charged with theft under $5,000