Man and woman arrested following drug bust in St. Catharines

Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in St. Catharines.

Officers have been investigating the sale of crystal meth from a home in the area of Garner Avenue and Facer Street since the start of this month.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to identify two suspects, a man and a woman.

Both were arrested yesterday.

27 year old Joseph Rogerson of St. Catharines and 27 year old Megan Luciow are facing charges.