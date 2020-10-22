Man and woman arrested following drug bust in St. Catharines
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in St. Catharines.
Officers have been investigating the sale of crystal meth from a home in the area of Garner Avenue and Facer Street since the start of this month.
As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to identify two suspects, a man and a woman.
Both were arrested yesterday.
27 year old Joseph Rogerson of St. Catharines and 27 year old Megan Luciow are facing charges.
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONEStories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.
-
Roundtable – Pelham Virtual Roadtrip – Mayor Marvin Junkin/Councillor Diana HusonROUNDTABLE – Mayor Marvin Junkin and Councillor Diana Huson
-
Pelham Medical Aesthetics & Co. – Pelham Virtual RoadtripWe take show on the road – virtually, focusing on all things Pelham. Tim talks with Pelham Medical Aesthetics & Co. – Marcie Bak.