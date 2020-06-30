Man and woman arrested in St. Catharines accused of dealing drugs and having a taser
Two people are facing charges in a drug bust in St. Catharines.
Officers with the Street Crime Unit started investigating the alleged sales of narcotics from a home in St. Catharines.
The investigation led detectives to identify a man and a woman.
On Monday, June 29th, 2020, detectives arrested the two suspects and searched the home.
Detectives seized $7,670 in proceeds of drug trafficking, a conductive energy weapon (Taser), 113 grams of cocaine packaged in a manner consistent with trafficking, 804 oxycodone tablets, and 10 grams of methamphetamine.
The controlled substances carry an estimated street value of $17,000.
38 year old Shane Marko of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime Over $5000.
31 year old Caitlyn Hall of St. Catharines, was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds obtained by crime Over $5000, and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Both will appear in court at a later date.
